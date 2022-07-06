It is the dog days of summer. In the hottest time of the year, we always need to keep ourselves cool during this summer heat. We also need to start thinking about our pets and Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by to offer some tips and spotlight the pet of the week.

Today they brought Shenzi. She is a 5-year-old Australian Cattle Dog shepherd mix. Shenzi has a unique look and personality, she loves some rubs and is the best at catching treats. She will need a home with a large fenced-in yard and is looking for a family who loves to help her get fit. If you are looking to add a member to your family, stop by and make an appointment.

Animal Humane wants to remind you that it is getting hot out and cars can even reach really high temperatures. With the heat, they recommend that you leave pets home to reduce the risk of heat stroke. If you notice your pet having some symptoms, give them some cool water on their head, paws, and armpits. To learn more visit, animalhumanenm.org/.