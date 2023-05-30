New Mexico Hearing Aid & Tinnitus Center is a local, family practice owned and operated by Michael MacDonald. MacDonald has been looking into how hearing loss and dementia could have a connection. He created a study to showcase the possible correlation between the two.

MacDonald explained a study that started in 1996 which took 12 years and featured 39 individuals who participated. At the beginning of the study no one had dementia, however, a number of people had moderate to severe hearing loss. 12 years later toward the end of the study, it was reported that a large amount people had dementia. It wasn’t unusual that people got dementia but the findings from the study made a difference. MacDonald states that they saw that someone who had a minor hearing loss they were twice as likely to be in the group with dementia. With moderate hearing loss, they were three times more likely, and with severe hearing loss, they were up to five times as likely to get be in the group with dementia or get dementia as time went on.

New Mexico Hearing Aid & Tinnitus Center understand that even a minor hearing loss affects a person’s social activity, cognitive functions and even their brain’s ability to understand the sounds of speech.

For more information, visit nmhearingaid.com.