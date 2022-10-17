Healing Waters Ministries will be hosting a women’s conference, themed ‘Strength and Stability’ on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. This is a local ministry that works to guide those who are suffering from homelessness, drug addiction, and mental illness through the word of Christ.

The annual women’s conference will take place this weekend and its mission is to heal those that are hurting, are lost and to offer hope for life. For individuals who come from pain and sorrow Healing Waters Ministries strives to spread its mission to install hope back into people’s lives. Their main focus has been the homeless community. They have fed and clothes those less fortunate. They also donate clothing and blankets in the winter months, while they work to spread the message of hope into their hearts through the word of Christ.

This weekend women’s conference will be held at the Hilton Graden Inn. Starting Friday through Saturday the event will include guest speakers, a lunch banquet and more. Registration is $60. For more information visit their website.