Summer is coming up quickly. You might be looking at some unique stops ahead.

Chad Brummett host of New Mexico Living is taking you on a daycation trip to a haunted getaway with some wild-west history. It is the historic St. James Hotel in Cimarron, NM. Room 18 has a very unique past, which has left it closed to the public but peaks those who believe in the paranormal. To book your stay or a day trip visit, www.exstjames.com/.