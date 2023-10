The Haunted Scarecrow has returned to Albuquerque. The Haunted Scarecrow is an exclusive haunted house that offers 13 gates of terror. Each room has a different horror drama theme.

The Haunted Scarecrow opens on Oct. 11. and runs through October 31. It is located at 2122 Central Ave. SE.

All ages are welcome and doors open at 6 p.m. Ticket prices range from $15 to $25. Tickets can be purchased here.