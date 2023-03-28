Amy Goodson is a registered dietitian and consultant with an emphasis on overall health, wellness, and sports nutrition. Goodson teaches how families can add hassle-free meals like fish and Newman’s Own pizza and make it healthy and easy for the family to enjoy.

Spring is the time when people can make meals simple and delicious. This time of year is when a lot of families are participating in lent, and they are looking for creative ways to incorporate fish into their Friday family meals. Goodson recommends Morey’s Fine Fish. This is a healthy tasty convenient way to take fish Fridays to a whole new level. And best of all is very easy to prepare. You can add all your favorite veggies add your fish pop it in the oven and there’s your five-star meal. Morey’s is also hosting a Friday night cooking club until April 7.

And for those nights when you are craving those fun and easy feel-good foods, Goodson recommends Newma’s Own frozen Pizza. They are good options when you are watching football games, basketball games, or whatever your favorite sporting event is. They are traditional and flavored to taste authentic and the best part it cooks up in 10 minutes. For those weeknights when everyone is hungry and needs to cook up a meal in no time. 100% of profits go to kids facing adversity.