Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is now in full swing for the spooky season. They are your one-stop shop for all things Halloween. From costumes to decor, they are the place to check out this Halloween season.

Goodwill provides a variety of programs and the Halloween season is one of their busiest times. When shopping for your costume, you can not only save money, but you can also make your costume your own. Department stores sell Halloween costumes for about $60, and their costumes run around $20.

Founded in 1941 with the mission to provide skills training, job development, and social services for New Mexicans. In 2021, Goodwill served over 14,628 individuals and placed 1,465 individuals in community-based employment. For more information, visit their website goodwillnm.org.