A decades-long saga comes to an end on Oct.14 in theaters nationwide. David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy will take its final bow with “Halloween Ends”, pitting Laurie Strode against her lifelong nemesis, Michael Myers in what the filmmakers promise will bring the legendary horror franchise to a close.

Without giving it away, James Jude Courtney, ‘Michael Myers’ explained how all the anticipation that people had from movies 1 and 2 will tie together with ‘Halloween end’. ‘One film split into three acts’ was how James Jude Courtney explained this movie. It started with ‘Halloween 2018’ and ‘Halloween Kills’ as the second act, and now it’s all coming to an end with ‘Halloween ends.’

People can expect a lot of action, parts that are not too good to see, but you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen. This movie is rated R.