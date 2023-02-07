Overcoming business shutdowns and striving to help others on their journey to healing. Grey Matter Float Spa opened in November of 2019 in Santa Fe, then was completely shut down by COVID restrictions after four months. However, owner Grey de Bella was able to keep the business alive and thriving during a pandemic a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Grey Matter floats tanks are enclosed tubs often referred to as sensory deprivation tanks that are filled with 10 inches of clean, body temperature water and over 1,000 pounds of therapeutic. Float Therapy supports pain management, anxiety, PTSD, Sleep issues, and overall mindfulness. They are having a Valentine’s Day special for couples to enjoy.

For more information visit greymatterfloat.com.