Green Sweep is an eco-friendly cleaning company that has been serving Albuquerque and the surrounding areas since 2009. The company provides both residential and commercial cleaning services, all while providing great wages to their staff, giving back to the community, and being kind to the environment.

Green Sweep’s services range from deep cleaning to move-in/out cleaning, office cleaning, and more. The cleaning team is made up of around 35 employees who aim to give time back to their clients by getting that “weekend cleaning” handled.’

Green Sweep focuses on using environmentally friendly products and methods to respect the environment and their clients. The company’s values are kindness, integrity, community, and professionalism. Those values are demonstrated through the company’s program, We [Heart] ABQ. For the effort, Green Sweep gives back to the community by providing free cleanings, financial support, and more to local partners like Animal Humane and ABQ FaithWorks.

