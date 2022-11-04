Offering help during hard times. Child Life is a local non-profit program at the UNM Children’s Hospital that work to help a child who has been hospitalized due to illness or injury. A local realtor, Jim Steger has been volunteering at this organization, earning him the Good Neighbor recognition from the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS.

Those who receive a ‘Good Neighbor recognition‘ are local realtors that dedicate time and themselves outside of work to volunteer their services to local organizations around town. Steger says that he started volunteering here because his niece is a child life specialist at the hospital. Learning about the details of the services and the volunteering they need, he knew he had to get involved.

Children who are in need do not need to apply for a program. It is a practice within the hospital that all children who are dealing with illness or injury can be supported through these efforts. To learn more about the organization, visit https://unmhealth.org/childrens-hospital/child-life/.