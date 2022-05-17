Working to transform your home. Granite Transformations of Albuquerque is the place to go for all home design needs and questions.

Today they stopped by to talk about cabinet refacing. This is a service they offer to individuals. The process is where they remove the edging and add a new surround to cabinets. It is a fairly simple process with little to no demolition of your kitchen.

They also offer a Visualizer Tool to help give you an idea of what you are looking to create in your space. It allows you to fully customize your kitchen and offer Granite Transformations an idea of what you are looking for. For more information, visit www.granitetransformations.com/location/granite-transformations-of-albuquerque/.