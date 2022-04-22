Their grand opening is coming. Duke City Games is the newest local family-owned business that specializes in collectible cards, games, and more.

The grand opening event will take place on April 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. with a few special guests. Duke City Games has the largest play area in Albuquerque for their customers to stop by and play some games. Owner Rob Gonzales wanted to create a safe space for kids and adults to come and enjoy the world of gaming. On Friday nights, they hold various events that can allow gamers and those alike to join in. For more information, visit dukecity.games/.