Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is a non-profit agency that helps New Mexicans find jobs and access social services. Among these services are professional certificates programs. Services Director Daniel McConnell stopped by to talk about these certificates.

The organization received a grant from Google to offer the Google IT support and the Google data analytics certificates. McConnell says these certificates “prepare you for an entry-level job in IT or data analytics.” The programs are open to anyone who wishes to apply. All it requires is “the desire to go in IT or data analytics,” according to McConnell.

For more information, click here.