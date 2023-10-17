Goodwill is known as a place to find great deals on clothes and household items, but they are also making a larger impact on the local community. Goodwill Industries of New Mexico helps residents find meaningful employment, and soon, they will host a resource fair geared toward the community’s veterans.

The fair aims to compile many of New Mexico’s veteran resources into one place, making the process of finding and accessing resources easier. Some resources in attendance will be VA Health Care, the state Department of Health, the Veterans Integration Center, a self-defense class, and more.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their information and resume for on-the-spot applications; however, this is not a requirement.

Although the event is focused on helping veterans, the entire community is welcome to attend.