Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is a local nonprofit organization that helps New Mexicans find jobs in the community and gain access to specialized social services. Goodwill Industries also offers specialized classes and courses to help anyone looking for a job.

Goodwill Industries of New Mexico are currently offering a ‘Free Production Assistant Training’ program that runs throughout the year. The free production assistant training program will be Saturday-Sunday February 25 and 26 and will include all-day training.

There will be five types of assistant production roles attendees will be learning. Each class holds about 25 students, they ask if you don’t hear back right away not to be discouraged they will get you in the following class. You can apply online here.