The movie industry is thriving in New Mexico.

It is more than just the stars on the screen for a film to be successful, there is a whole operation going on behind the scenes that bring the film to life. One of those positions is a production assistant. Daniel Mcconnell from Goodwill stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details on how to prepare for a job within the film industry and learn about what a production assistant does in training.

You can do tasks like mic people up, walk individuals to certain sets, and more this job has many different duties and with the film growth within New Mexico, this is the place to join. You will get hands-on experience as well as schooling to get that career you want, best of all it is only a two-day program.

