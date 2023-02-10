Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is hosting a resource fair next Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at the Goodwill located at 5000 San Mateo Blvd NE.
Goodwill’s GoodJobs Program Manager, Justin Schmitter, explains that the resource fair will provide assistance with accessing employment, housing, shelter, clothing, food, identification, and education services. The resource fair is open to anyone and will also assist individuals who have disabilities or are justice impacted.
Organizations partnering with Goodwill
- Salvation Army
- Rio Grande Food Project
- Roadrunner Food Bank
- Agora Crisis Center
- Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce
- GMC Consultants
- Presbyterian
- Joy Junction
- PNM
- Xfinity Essentials
- Rio Metro Job Access
- ABQ Faithworks
- Family Promise NM
- Help NM
- United Way 211
- Habitat for Humanity
- The Arc of NM
- Best Chance NM
Admission is free and the event is open to the public. For more information visit goodwillnm.org.