Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is hosting a resource fair next Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will be held at the Goodwill located at 5000 San Mateo Blvd NE.

Goodwill’s GoodJobs Program Manager, Justin Schmitter, explains that the resource fair will provide assistance with accessing employment, housing, shelter, clothing, food, identification, and education services. The resource fair is open to anyone and will also assist individuals who have disabilities or are justice impacted.

Organizations partnering with Goodwill

Salvation Army

Rio Grande Food Project

Roadrunner Food Bank

Agora Crisis Center

Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

GMC Consultants

Presbyterian

Joy Junction

PNM

Xfinity Essentials

Rio Metro Job Access

ABQ Faithworks

Family Promise NM

Help NM

United Way 211

Habitat for Humanity

The Arc of NM

Best Chance NM

Admission is free and the event is open to the public. For more information visit goodwillnm.org.