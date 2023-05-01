In 1961, Winrock Town Center opened and was the largest regional mall between Los Angeles and Dallas. Originally an outdoor mall, it transformed into an indoor mall. Today, led by the vision of Goodman Realty, Winrock will once again be transformed into an outdoor environment.

Many people in the community identify in a special way with Winrock. It signaled a new era for Albuquerque. Goodman Realty envisions more than a shopping center, they are building an environment in which you can live, shop, play, work, and relax they are creating a new lifestyle. A place where people can come and have access to everything.