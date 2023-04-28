The greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors recognizes members each year for their dedication to volunteer service in the community. Recently realtors Channing Kelly and Ida Kelly with Ida Kelly Realtors were recognized for their volunteer service to the Sy Jackson Elementary School Food Pantry.

Good Neighbors are Realtors and Affiliates that dedicate themselves to volunteer service. They donate gifts, money, and most importantly a lot of time to their charity. “Everyone can understand when we miss a meal, we feel hungry and can get distracted. Now imagine a kid having to worry about food,” said Channing Kelly, Realtor Ida Kelly Realtors. Having fuel for your body that will allow you to operate is critical.