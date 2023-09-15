The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors recognizes local realtors who give back to their community through their Good Neighbor Program. The program works to recognize realtors who dedicate themselves to volunteer service through their gifts, money, and time.

Michelle Jenson is a realtor and Good Neighbor recipient who has been working with The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico to make an impact on the community.

“Nobody likes to hear the words children and cancer in the same sentence, but unfortunately, it is a reality around the country,” says Diana Trujeque, executive director of The Children’s Cancer Fund of NM. “In New Mexico so far this year, we’ve had 48 new diagnoses of childhood cancer, and the year is not quite over yet,” says Trujeque.

The cancer fund steps in to help out families when they get this difficult diagnosis. Jenson got involved with the organization when her youngest child was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She witnessed personally how much a diagnosis can affect families, so she stepped in to help others.

The Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico helps families and children who have been affected by cancer by providing gas cards, gift cards, comfort items, social events, and, most importantly, a sense of community and support. Simple things like care packages can make a huge impact on those going through difficult medical circumstances.

