Recognizing an incredible educator here in New Mexico. Annie Syed is a Language Arts teacher at Desert Ridge Middle school and is the recent recipient of the Golden Apple Award.

“What got me into teaching is that I come from a family of educators; I believe it’s just a calling in some ways,” said Syed. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher based on her love of reading, but coming to terms with that and what it entails was something she needed to get used to.

Receiving the Golden Apple Award shows all her hard work over the last 15 years. Congratulations, Annie Syed, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.



