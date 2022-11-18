The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Levon Lytle is a science teacher at Hoover Middle School. Levon has been an educator for more than 20 years. He shares what a being a teacher means to him.

Lytle was looking for a permanent career, and he found a teaching program that was offered to home through UNM, and he fell in love with teaching. He remembers how much fun he had with his science teachers in middle school and high school and how fun all the hand on experiments were. “I teach 8th grade, and I want to teach my students how to be ready, not just for high school but with skills,” said Lytle.

Congratulations, Levon Lytle, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.



