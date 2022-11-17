The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Stephanie Gurule-Leyba teaches science in Santa Fe. Gurule-Leyba grew up in a family of educators, and her father is a retired school principal.

Gurule-Leyba did not know that her path would be similar to her father’s; she was in her undergrad path to pre-med. One day she was tutoring a group of middle school students, and she had the ‘Aha’ moment and realized she did not want to stop helping students.

Congratulations, Stephanie Gurule-Leyba, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.

