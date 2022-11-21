The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Cynthia Rodriguez is a math teacher at Rio Rancho Middle School. Rodriguez said she was surprised that she won this award. She had never thought she would win something like this.

“If you have a teacher that cares, you can do anything,” said Rodriguez. That’s one thing she always tells her students. Her students motivate her every day. She also opens her classroom doors to any student that is looking to find a safe space where they can feel comfortable.

Congratulations, Cynthia Rodriguez, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.

