The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Joaquin Martinez is a social studies teacher at the Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe. His passion for education has taken him around the world but brought him back to the land of enchantment.

“I had some great teachers and saw how they were changing my life, and I wanted to do the same,” said Joaquin Martinez. He also explained that teachers are like gardeners, they plant, and some need more water, some need more love, and some need less, and you watch them grow. After 25 years of teaching now, he is teaching the children of his first class of students. Martinez also explained that some of his students have also become teachers themselves. He inspired them to become better people and educators and that’s inspiring to know he positively affected their lives.

Congratulations, Joaquin Martinez, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.