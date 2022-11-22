The Golden Apple Awards recognize some of the state’s most influential educators. Wrapping up our acknowledgments of this year’s recipients by introducing you to Mary Guthridge.

Guthridge is a middle school math teacher in Quemado.

“In a small district, to really get to create relationships with parents and the community, but most importantly my students,” said Guthridge. She also shared that she would not want to teach anywhere else. She loves the support that Quemado has for all their students.

Guthridge said that winning the Golden Apple Award just shows everyone all the hard work she puts into her work and students.

Congratulations, Mary Guthridge, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.