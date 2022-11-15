Recognizing another incredible educator here in our state is Dale Simpkins, who is a drama teacher at Hoover Middle School and was recently awarded the Golden Apple Award.

“I was blessed to have an amazing drama teacher in high school who is still a friend of mine to this day,” said Simpkins. He doesn’t show up every day to be recognized. He shows up every day for his students. Simpkins explained that his students are proud to wear their drama club t-shirts because it gives them a deep connection to the community. “We have to keep the arts alive to keep the students moving forward,” said Simpkins.

Congratulations, Dale Simpkins, for receiving the Golden Apple Award.