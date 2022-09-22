Bringing the World to Albuquerque and celebrating 18 years of ¡Globalquerque!. The annual celebration of world music & culture will start Thursday, September 22.

The goal of this festival is to explore other cultures and find similarities. In a nutshell, its a world music and culture festival. Which will bring different bands who might not be known here but are popular in their countries. ¡Globalquerque! kicks off Sept. 22 with a free dance party starting at 7 p.m. This event is outside and will be held at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Most of ¡Globalquerque! is free; the only nights that require a ticket will be Friday and Saturday nights. Saturday morning will be the global fiesta from 10 – 3:30 p.m. this event is free. Each year they start the fiesta featuring an immigrant group, and this year they decided to focus on northern New Mexico. They thought about all the families displaced from their homes and all the culture lost due to all the damage.

¡Globalquerque! 18th Annual will be from September 22-24. The location for this event will be the National Hispanic Cultural Center. To purchase tickets in advance, visit their website.