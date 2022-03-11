We all enjoy the love of reading.

Global Give A Book, Inc has a mission to share the love of reading with all. They send the love by promoting youth literacy and giving award-winning books to children in need. Sylvia Maser CEO and Emily White Marketing Director of Global Give A Book, Inc stopped by New Mexico Living to give us all the details about what they are doing for Title 1 elementary students.

You can join them at the Ceasar Chavez Community Center on March 12 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. to join a special guest for fun, books, and more.

To get details and more information, click here.