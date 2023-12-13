The holiday season is here. As people are looking for gifts, one that will have a lasting impact is education savings. Education Trust Board of New Mexico Marketing Director Carolyn Fittipaldi explained more about The Education Plan and what makes it the perfect gift this holiday season.

The Education Plan is New Mexico’s direct-sold 529 education savings plan administered by the Education Trust Board of New Mexico. It’s a tax-advantaged way to save for education expenses, including tuition, room and board, books, fees, and computer equipment at a four-year university, community college, professional school, or trade school. The money may also be used at schools across the United States. It also can be used to pay K-12 tuition, and apprenticeship expenses and to repay student loans.

How can friends and family make gift contributions?

Friends and family can make gift contributions at any time through a one-time gift or a recurring contribution.

What are the tax benefits?

Contributions to a 529 plan grow tax-free. Withdrawals are tax-free when used for qualified expenses. Also, for New Mexico residents, there is a state income tax deduction for any contributions to your account with The Education Plan.

New Mexico residents who give a gift into the account can also deduct gift contributions from their state taxable income.

Is there a minimum or maximum contribution amount?

There is no minimum initial contribution requirement. According to the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, regular contributions have the biggest impact on account growth.

To set up a 529 account with the Education Plan takes about 15 minutes. The Education Plan offers many online tools and resources, including a glossary of terms, tax benefit information, and a help center for convenient access to information. For more information, visit https://theeducationplan.com/