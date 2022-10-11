The mission at Gilbert L Sena Charter High School is to engage students and their families in an innovative and supportive learning environment. They focus on helping students academically succeed and gain the social skills necessary for personal and career success.

Celebrating their student’s success is key. “At the end of the month, we have attended celebrations for students that are showing up every day no matter what. And we got anybody from 100% attendance celebrated all the way down to our school-wide goal to be there 80% of the time,” said Jenn Prye, executive director and principal.

‘Every student is seen at Sena’ is a model they strictly follow. No matter where the student comes from or how many credits they don’t have, Sena allows them to catch up with the accelerated program to get them caught up. This program allows students to recover up to eight credits.

For more information, visit them at senahigh.com.