Located in Albuquerque, Giddens and Gatton Law provides expertise with compassion to its clients throughout New Mexico. Practicing primarily in the areas of bankruptcy and real estate law, the attorneys at Giddens and Gatton want to explain some new exemptions laws that New Mexicans should be aware of.

Attorney Chris Gatton explains that exemptions allow community members to protect property creditors or bankruptcy trustees, allowing people to save and protect their assets. Exemptions can be claimed in bankruptcy as well as outside of bankruptcy if a creditor sends someone out to try to take your personal property.

Properties that are currently exempt under New Mexicos laws are homesteads with value in equity of up to $150,000 per person or $300,000 per couple. Being able to hold onto property value allows community members to have a “fresh start” in life in times of financial crises, being able to hold onto assets while repaying creditors.

The home value exemption more than doubled in value recently, and vehicle exemptions went up as well, going from $4,000 to $10,000 per person. These increases reflect the rise in the overall cost of homes and vehicles lately.

