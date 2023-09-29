The Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico awards up to seven teachers from around the state with the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award each year. To highlight this year’s winners, each awarded teacher is coming onto the set of New Mexico Living to dive deep into what inspired their teaching journey.

One of 2023’s Golden Apple award winners is Julie Rombach-Kendall, who teaches music at John Baker Elementary School. Rombach-Kendall says she fell in love with music after getting her first solo in fifth grade. Throughout her schooling, Rombach-Kendall had a handful of music teachers who inspired her on her musical journey.

Now, as a teacher herself, Rombach-Kendall makes it a point to find something that each student can excel at, whether it is singing, playing instruments, or dancing. Rombach-Kendall says the music helps both her students and herself through difficult life circumstances. “It’s soul food,” says the award-winning teacher.

After the unexpected passing of her husband, Rombach-Kendall says her students and the music inspired her to keep coming to work each day. “I was the one who needed them, and they stepped up. And they became my lifeline; they became my inspiration. And I felt inspired every day to come to work after he passed because of them, because of their singing healing my soul.”

The Golden Apple awards rotate every three years through the three major school levels: elementary, middle, and high school. Teachers are recognized in a variety of subjects, including STEM subjects, physical education, special education, advanced placement courses, and more.