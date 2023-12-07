When shopping for holiday gifts, a go-to option for many people is to buy a candle. For those looking to get something a little bit more unique, Storyteller Candles is a local shop that crafts handmade candles based on book themes and characters.

The shop’s candles are long-lasting and made with the clean ingredients of soy wax, cotton, paper, and lead/zinc-free glass jars. Storyteller Candles offers scents based on stories, like “Narnian Forest” and “Orchard Gallop,” as well as some more standard scents, like “Lovely Lavender” and “Blueberry Scone.”

The creator of Storyteller Candles, Valerie Baeza, decided to come up with her own candle scents after releasing her debut novel, “Story of My Life.” Baeza says, “Everyone has a story and there is no better pairing for a lovely event, a cozy night in, or reading than with a warm candle glow.”

Storyteller Candles has a handful of events coming up. On Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the shop is offering a candle-making class at La Macaron French Pastries.

The shop offers more than just candles; there are candle charms, matches, wick trimmers, and more available for sale online at this link. To find out where you can check out Storyteller Candles in person, click here.