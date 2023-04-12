New Mexico Highlands University brings back the Gene Torres Golf Course. NMHU had to shut the golf course down years ago due to consistent financial deficits. However thanks to a new partnership with the city, county and university the course is back open and welcoming golfers.

In 2019 they were forced to shut down due to financial deficits. Right after closing they wanted to find a way to re-open. Then the wildfires started impacting other golf courses and that is when the University started really trying to figure out how to open and with some contributions Like the City of Las Vegas City they gave $70,000 for two years to get it back, the Las Vegas City schools also contributed $10,000 and they receive big discounts for their golf team. They invite people to come for about $45 you will get a cart and hit 18 holes. For more information visit genetorresgolf.com.