The Gathering of Nations it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary. This event is the largest pow-wow in North America, bringing together tribes from across the country here to the Land of Enchantment.

The gathering celebrates Native culture and its importance to our nation’s history and global history. It also includes the Miss Indian World pageant. They have grown so much over the years that they had to move locations from The Pit it to EXPO New Mexico. They have also been able to bring the horse and rider parade.

The event will take place April 27-29, 2023 at Expo New Mexico.