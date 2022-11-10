Miss Indian World is crowned every year at the gathering of Nations, North America’s largest Native American festival. Miss Indian World 2022, Tashina Red Hawk from the Rosebud Sioux tribe in South Dakota spoke in today’s segment about her time as Miss Indian World and what the honor has meant to her.

Miss Indian World not only gets to represent at the gathering of the Nations but also gets to represent every first indigenous people. Red Hawk explained that when she found out about it she knew it was meant for her, she loved the leadership aspects, the community involvement, volunteering, and love representing her community, and her own people.

November is Native American Heritage Month, and Miss Indian World shares the importance of her heritage and how this title allows her to show people more about it. Red Hawk explains how it’s important for people to learn more about their rich culture and to have a month dedicated to celebrating its vital to keep their traditions alive.

Gathering of Nations will be celebrating its 40th anniversary Pow-Wow on April 27-29, 2023. For more information or if you would like to participate visit gatheringofnations.com. Tickets are available now.