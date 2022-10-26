We are just 10 days out from Animal Humane New Mexico’s 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, proceeds collected from this event will go towards their efforts to care for New Mexico’s homeless pets and find their way into your home as a member of your pack.

Leader of the pack Garcia Subaru North will be sponsoring the event. “It’s so inspiring seeing all our staff and also the community as well really get behind these events. We all want to see these guys get to go to great homes. Not only the adoptions but the best health care rehabilitation and education for great pet owners,” said Lucas Shirley Sales Manager at Garcia Subaru.

This year is Animals Humane’s 40th year anniversary and they are hoping to raise up to $188,000 for homeless pets in our community. Whether you attend the event to participate or have a good time, attendees are able to help Animal Humane NM reach its fundraising goal.

Registration for Animal Humane’s 40th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle is still open. The event will be taking place on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Balloon Fiesta park. To register and learn more, visit doggiedashanddawdle.org.

