There are major recruitment efforts underway. It is the Gallup McKinley County School district which serves about 11,000 students across 33 schools and they are looking for staff.

Mike Hyatt Superintendent stopped by New Mexico Living to offer more details about the recent recruitment efforts. They have a unique community, Hyatt describes it as a diverse place to be. As an incentive due to the job market, they are offering to relocate and sign a two-year contract with them to receive additional pay on top of the current salary. They also offer free housing and more benefits says Hyatt.

If you are looking for a new position check out their website, www.gmcs.org/