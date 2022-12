Gabriella Salazar’s music is unlike any other. She released her first recorded song at age 11 and since then, she has continued to enhance and refine her sound. Some of her songs include “Bandido” and “En El Cielo.” An award-winner, Salazar received the “Rising Star of the Year” award at the 2017 New Mexico Hispano Music Awards.

Gabriella and her group “Grupo Concepto” performed their song “Ojitos Chicanos” on New Mexico Living.