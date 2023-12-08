The New Mexico Dream Center’s mission is to address human trafficking in New Mexico through prevention activities, outreach to victims, services for survivors and support systems.

Founder of NM Dream Center Shelley Repp and real estate agent broker Sam Sandoval talked about the center and how it was formed.

Repp says they provide in-person case management services to people who are existing in the life of trafficking. They help people get into emergency shelters, transitional living, and then into independent living.

New Mexico Dream Center also has an 8-bedroom rental facility to house trafficking survivors. The “Eliza Jane Project,” is a hope that is staffed 24/7 and is the first of its kind in New Mexico.

To learn more about New Mexico Dream Center, click here.