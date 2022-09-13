Dedicating their time and effort to volunteer organizations. The Good Neighbor Award presented by the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS works to honor individuals in the community who go above and beyond for local charities.

This time they are highlighting Myra Herrmann. She contributes her time to the Cloud Dancers Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, a local non-profit that offers disabled individuals the opportunity to therapeutically interact with horses to address cognitive, physical, emotional, and social well-being. To learn more, visit https://www.gaar.com/goodneighbor.