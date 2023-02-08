Jordan Jonas is a magician and mentalist. He masterfully weaves elements of strange psychic abilities, sideshow stunts, and storytelling into an experience that will leave you haunted long after the show is over. Soon you’ll be able to experience all of this up close and in person, as he is preparing for a new show at “Fusion in the 708”.

In an “Evening of Magick and Other Witchery,” Jordan combines psychic demonstrations, mindreading, and chilling narrative to take you out of your body and create a unique experience you won’t soon forget.

The event will be at Fusion Theatre, on February 11, at 7 p.m. Jordan Jonas an evening of Magic & Other Witchery. Tickets are available at fusionnm.org. Tickets are $20.