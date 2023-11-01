Fundaxi knows how important it is to network when starting a business. The company offers several local networking groups that meet monthly.

Fundaxi operates through its networking chapter members, “Business Angels.” The Business Angels are business owners who get new sales through the Fundaxi platform and then donate a percentage of that sale to a fundraising organization of their customer’s choice.

The company allows businesses to interact with one another and grow their customer bases; it always gives community members a reliable place to start when looking to hire one of Fundaxi’s businesses. To learn more about Fundaxi, click here.