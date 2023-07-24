Coming together to help our fellow New Mexicans during an incredibly difficult time. Tragically Officer Anthony Ferguson down in Alamogordo lost his life while doing the job he knew best and that was to protect and serve. Now several local businesses are coming together to lend a helping hand and support Ferguson’s family during this difficult time.

Fogo the Chao and Pizza 9 are partnering up to donate 100% of the profits to the family of the fallen Officer Anthony Ferguson. If you visit any of their locations on Tuesday, July 25 with a dine-in order or a carryout all the money made will be donated. For other participating partners you can visit www.FUNDAXI.COM.