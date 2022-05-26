Musical Theatre Southwest is putting on a production of a musical. ‘Fun House’ is a story of self-discovery and more.

The play is getting ready to hit the stage next month. The showtimes will be from June 3 to 19 with shows running on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 P.M. or Sundays at 2:00 P.M. Tickets range from $23 to $25. The musical takes a dive into a graphic novelist’s life and tells the story of her unique childhood, understanding of sexuality, and the unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires after he passed away unexpectedly. For more information, visit www.mtsabq.org/.