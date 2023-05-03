ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, 2023. It always falls on the second Sunday of May. Below are some fun things to do with your mom this Mother’s Day.
Events happening around town:
- ABQ Bio Park
- Mother’s Day at the Zoo
- Sunday, May 14
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tickets
- Celebrate Mother’s Dat at M’tucci’s
- Special menu items and drinks, each location will have different menu items catering to the guest that attend each restaurant
- Sunday, May 14
- Mother’s Day In Old Town
- This is a free event at Old Town with food, shopping, music, and more. The gazebo will have merchants and local entertainment. Celebrate mom with food, dancing, and some shopping.
- Time: 1:00 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 14
- Amilinga – Tango at High and Dry Brewing
- Celebrate Mother’s Day with a nice afternoon of food, drinks and dancing.
- May 14
- Time: 12 p.m. -3 p.m.
- Mother’s Day K – Albuquerque
- May 14
- Mother’s Day Paint & SIP
- Paint & Sip
- May 11
- Time: 5 p.m. -7 p.m.
- The Hub, Cottonwood Mall
- Mama Bear Market
- Saturday, May 13
- Boxing Bear Brewing Corrales
- Free family-friendly event
- Mothers Day Market
- Saturday, May 13
- Time: 12 p.m. -4 p.m.
- Food, drinks, music, local vendors fresh flowers, and tea tasting
- 2727 Menaul Blvd NE
- Mother’s Day Sugar Cookies Class
- Thursday, May 4
- Bilingual Class
- Register at the website cakedecoratingabq.com
- Payment via phone 505-839-5041
- Tickets $75.00, 3-hour long class
- Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Location: Sweet Art Decorating Supplies, 3296 Coors Blvd NW, Ste H Albuquerque NM.
- Vegan Mother’s Day bake sale
- Sunday, May 14
- Vegan Deserts
- Pre-ordered treat boxes will be available for pick up on Saturday, May 13
Mother’s Day around the world:
- March 19th: UK and Ireland
- March 21st: Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle Eastern countries (celebrated on the Spring Equinox)
- May 8th: South Korea (also known as Parents’ Day)
- May 10th: Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and other Latin American countries
- May 14th: USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many European countries like Germany and the Netherlands
- May 28th: Haiti (last Sunday of May)