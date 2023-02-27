University of New Mexico Lobo legend Robin Cole persevered through a number of trials and tribulations, to achieve his ultimate goal. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Cole in the first round of the 1977 NFL Draft with the 21st pick overall.

Becoming a Lobo and then moving to the NFL, Cole always had three things in mind, hard work, dedication, and commitment. And that is something Cole continues to follow and wants the new generation to also learn from.

Now Cole tries to pay it forward and help the community that helped him become who he is today. Cole always looks back at UNM he is currently trying to reach out to former players, doctors, attorneys, etc. to work together and always remember where they came from and help the next generation.



