New Mexico Living is continuing its food truck Thursday summer series with Tikka Spice. A best-of-the-city winner in 2021 serving up Pakistani-Indian/New Mexican fusion foods. Here this morning is Basit Gauba, the director of operations, and Quentin Jones, the store leader.

Tikka Spice opened in April 2019, they serve South Asian fusion with a New Mexico fusion. “We incorporate green chile into traditional flavors from back home said Basit Gauba.” Their top sellers are the Duke City smash burger and their Tikka Fries.

They have also opened Kukri inside 505 Central Food Hall/ Hot Chicken Tender Spot 2022.

Their food truck is usually around breweries from Thursday – Sunday. You can find their schedule online at tikkaspiceabq.com and you can also follow them on Instagram.

